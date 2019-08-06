Kingdom acquisition

The contractor Kingdom has made another acquisition; of Dunedin Facilities Management Ltd. Set up in 2012, East Lothian-based Dunedin offers CCTV, Door Supervisors, Security Guards, Mobile Patrols, Key Holding and event security services. Kingdom says that this acquisition continues its strategic expansion plans.

Terry Barton, Chief Executive of Kingdom, pictured, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Kingdom to expand further in Scotland. Strategic acquisitions has always formed part of our growth strategy, but it is extremely important that when we acquire a business that there is values and culture fit to that of Kingdom. We are therefore keen that we continue to operate in the same way going forward with no planned changes to offices or points of contact. Kingdom will support and enhance the Dunedin integration with our expertise, technology and software solutions.

“Iain Macintosh will undertake the role as Head of Security for Kingdom Scotland and along with his retained management team and colleagues will drive Kingdom Scotland forward. Throughout all our negotiations we were incredibly impressed with Iain as a person and with what he has achieved. With his expertise and innovative cutting edge technologies in CCTV Iain will maintain our position as a premier service provider so please give him a call.”

Iain Macintosh, owner and Director of Dunedin said: “Joining the Kingdom family will enable my team and I to offer a greater range of services and strength in depth and for us to expand into new sectors. The Kingdom leadership team and I share the same aspirations and I’m excited about being a key part in the journey which is being created through this acquisition.”