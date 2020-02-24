Home Office contract

Mitie has secured a three-year contract to provide security services to the Home Office, from April 1. That covers manned guarding and mobile patrol services will be carried out by Mitie, at 27 sites across the UK, from Dover to Belfast. It is the latest Crown Commercial Services contract won by Mitie after its appointment to the government’s framework last year.

The manned guarding, the FM contractor says, will operate on an intelligence-led model, driven by Mitie’s Global Security Operation Centre (GSOC), based in Northampton. The real-time information generated by the GSOC will guide decisions made by security officers on the ground to mitigate risk across the Home Office’s estate. As part of added vigilance at public buildings, the officers will also search and scan visitors, ensuring public and staff safety at all times, the contract firm adds.

All employees will benefit from pay which will match at least the Real Living Wage, as well as access to rewards which include staff discounts. Employees will also benefit from apprenticeships and a new skills development scheme, covering career progression and managerial and leadership training. Staff transferring over to Mitie under the contract will be encouraged to undertake a day’s paid volunteering with charities chosen by the Home Office.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “It’s a privilege to be supporting the Home Office and use our expertise and marketing-leading technology to keep its people and buildings safe across the UK. We look forward to welcoming our new team members to Mitie and supporting them with excellent career development opportunities.”