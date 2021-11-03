Herongrange gain ACS

The guarding company Herongrange has been awarded Approved Contractor Status (ACS) from the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

The company – based in Burton upon Trent, with offices in Northampton, London and Glasgow – reports that its journey to achieving ACS started in the first quarter of 2021 with the application to the regulator. Since then, the firm’s Quality & Compliance Director, Phil Scattergood, dedicated himself to ensuring readiness for the SIA’s approved auditors. They visited the Burton head office, the Northampton office and various client sites during their six-day audits in July.

Despite the pandemic challenge faced in 2021, and the time this added to gaining ACS, the auditors conducted thorough reviews, the guarding contractor reports, with a total of 78 criteria checked on all the processes and procedures for the scopes of security guarding, Key Holding and Close Protection, as well as visiting live client sites to ensure they were compliant and met client expectations.

Herongrange were finally awarded the certification on October 11, and with it permission to advertise themselves as an SIA Approved Contractor.

Phil Scattergood said: ‘It has been a hard slog getting this in place, especially while still having to work around COVID restrictions, but it was worth it in the end. I would like to thank the Herongrange team at every location who took part and assisted in the process throughout the year, it’s a credit to them demonstrating that quality is important at every level throughout the business.”

For the full register of 800-plus ACS-approved companies visit the SIA website.

About Herongrange

The company is also accredited with Constructionline Gold, Safecontractor, CHAS, SMAS, BAFE, NASDU and NTIPDU for dog handling, and has the international standards ISO 9001:2015 for management and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems (EMS). Among its guarding clients are Network Rail; and the Bristol (pictured) and Bath bus operator First West of England. The company also offers related facilities services. Visit https://herongrange.com/.