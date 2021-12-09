Wilson James, the security, construction logistics and aviation services contractor, has introduced a new health and wellbeing platform for its 5,000-plus workforce.

The platform is provided by Vivup. Over the past year, Wilson James says that it has seen dramatic changes in its operations due to the pandemic and recognised it needed an employee well-being programme that was inclusive and supported every level of its workforce.

Employees now have access to Vivup’s Employee Assistance Programme with confidential counselling services and online support which is overseen by a clinical governance framework which conforms to NHS standards. Staff can also get guidance on health-affecting topics such as mental fitness, stress, dependant family support. There’s no limit on the help the company adds.

The new platform also provides financial wellbeing benefits. Wilson James’ staff can now access a huge range savings from the UK retailers; supermarkets, utilities and other essentials, travel, hospitality, and popular consumer goods.

Jo Fenton, HR Director at Wilson James, pictured, said: “We have always taken an expansive view of employee wellbeing as a business, and are proud of our track record for delivering popular and award-winning programmes to support the physical and mental health of our colleagues. However, even a robust approach can be improved. If the events of the last two years have demonstrated anything it’s that the needs of individual families and households are complex and unique, and solutions that do not recognise this are of limited value.

“We are pleased that this new partnership with Vivup will allow our colleagues to customise their wellbeing and savings benefits to suit their needs, rather than having a blanket model imposed on them that may not be ideal. We are also involving our colleagues in future development opportunities for the platform to ensure our package of benefits stays relevant to the needs of our workforce. This ability was key to our decision to choose Vivup as a supply partner and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Simon Moyle, CEO of Vivup added that the platform has gone live and is already seeing strong engagement.

Visit http://www.wilsonjames.co.uk.