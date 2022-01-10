The guarding contractor Venture Security has signed up to the Good Business Charter (GBC).

That recognises organisations which prioritise and care for their employees, the environment, customers and suppliers, while also paying their taxes according to the spirit of the law. It was introduced by the Good Business Foundation and has the support of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), as well as key partners including the Living Wage Foundation and Prompt Payment Code.

Chairman of the GBC board, Simon Fox says: “The Good Business Charter brings together 10 standards, most of which already exist, but in separate places. We have brought them together to give a coherent overall position for businesses to aspire to. We believe that the GBC has enormous potential to change business practice for good. We hope that because of its simplicity and cost effectiveness, it will quickly gain support.”

Venture based in Andover was founded in 2006 and provides security services for customers based across Hampshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and Surrey. The company has approved contractor status from the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

Paul Howe, MD, Venture Security, said: “We have always prided ourselves on being a company that does things properly and we’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised by the Good Business Charter for our approach to business.

“We appreciate that it can be challenging for procurers of security services to understand which supplier to work with and we feel that this accreditation goes some way to show end users that Venture Security is indeed the trustworthy choice.

“One thing we believe really sets Venture apart from others within our industry, is our commitment to excellence. It’s the reason we invest so heavily in our recruitment and training processes, as well as cutting-edge systems and technology that supports service delivery and transparency. Alongside this, we continually strive to achieve quality standards and accreditations that demonstrate our commitment to raising the bar.”

About Venture

The guard firm works with the private and public sector, from large businesses to event organisers, including Stannah Group, Simplyhealth, Stonehenge, Salisbury Racecourse and the London Marathon. Venture’s officers as featured in Professional Security magazine a couple of years ago, do on-street patrol work for local councils and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), in the south region. Visit www.venturesec.co.uk.