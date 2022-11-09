G4S launches UK supply chain diversity initiative

The security contractor G4S has launched a Supplier Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) initiative in the UK. G4S says that it’s committed to promoting a broader representation of diverse suppliers in its supply chain.

A supplier is considered diverse when half or more is owned and operated by an individual or group that is part of an under-represented or under-served group; such as business owned by people from ethnic minorities, women, lesbian, gay, bisexual, the transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community, those with disabilities, and those who are neuro-divergent.

Jon Willescroft, Procurement Director for the G4S International businesses, said: “At G4S we are committed to supporting diverse suppliers. The benefits of a diverse supply chain are clear; our suppliers play a critical role in helping us run a successful business, delivering excellent service to our customers. Greater diversity of suppliers brings a richness of thoughts, ideas and innovation. It’s also critical that our business reflects and supports the societies in which we operate, including often more marginalised, diverse communities.”

In September for example, G4S joined Kaleida’s employers supporting supplier diversity. Kaleida International is a UK and EMEA B2B marketplace for tenders connecting buyers to diverse suppliers. Finding diverse suppliers in the region is time-consuming as the process involves researching multiple databases. The Kaleida platform, as a source of data, improves the accessibility of diverse suppliers to corporate buyers with an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) mandate, the firms say.