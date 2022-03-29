G4S acquisition

The security contractor G4S reports that it has acquired TSS (Total Security Services). It’s a family owned business, with over 6,500 front line staff, providing over 11m hours of guarding services each year to some of the UK’s largest retailers.

Steve Jones, Global CEO Allied Universal Services said: “Allied Universal is the global leader in security services with a long and successful track record of organic and inorganic growth. We are delighted that TSS is our first major inorganic investment in our international business.”

Allied Universal says that it and TSS have compatible cultures and a common focus on innovation, technology and service excellence for customers. Ashley Almanza, Executive Chairman, Allied Universal International said: “We are delighted to welcome TSS to the Allied Universal family. Allied Universal and TSS have compatible cultures and a common focus on innovation, technology and service excellence for our customers. We are confident that the combination of our UK security businesses will deliver tangible benefits for customers and employees and we look forward to working with the TSS leadership team to realise these benefits.”

G4S last year was itself acquired by Allied Universal.

Photo by Mark Rowe; G4S cash in transit vehicle, London W1, February morning.