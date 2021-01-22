First impressions online workshop

Acuity, the front-of-house service provider and sister company of Axis Security, is offering a two-hour online workshop as tips and insights on techniques aimed at improving first impressions within a professional environment.

The online workshop which has been designed for security officers and front-of-house staff, will be hosted both on Wednesday, February 17, and Thursday, February 25; between 11am and 1pm.

The topics; how to establish a successful and positive first impression, and the importance of aligning focus, physiology and language to build a more ‘genuine’ experience of the business. Attendees will also learn techniques on how to present a professional image through body language and posture, and how to still create a positive impression from behind a face mask. Even a slight change in attitude can strengthen relationships with colleagues and customers, organisers suggest.

Chiara Di Rienzo, Acuity Director, says first impressions are fundamental to establishing strong and lasting relationships in a professional context. “The first impressions that you get when arriving at a business location often mirrors the ethos of a company, so it is important that it is the right first impression that a business makes.

“Through our First Impression Techniques workshops we want to provide all the knowledge and skills needed for people, who are instrumental in helping visitors form a positive image of the business they are visiting, to confidently create a positive first impression for that business.

“COVID-19 has affected everyone’s way of working, so we hope these workshops will provide additional support to help people overcome the barrier of wearing a face covering when part of their job is to create authentic connections with customers and employees. Overall, we hope our workshop will provide further help to all those businesses seeking to improve their professional image.”

Cost is £120. Visit www.acuity-services.co.uk/fit.