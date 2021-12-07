Family firm hails ACS audit

A family-run security firm has hailed its scoring after an audit for the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS).

Firms are marked against seven criteria and must consistently show service delivery and business management. Warrington-based CDX Security, who have been operating since 2012, demonstrated compliance in all areas and scored 126 points out of 145.

Elliot Roddy, Group Operations Director at the firm, said: “We’ve worked really hard to ensure our working practices are market-leading, and it’s fantastic to see this recognised by a leading industry body. “We’ve grown really quickly over the past three years and achieving a top five per cent score has really been the cherry on top of the cake. We’ve got some big plans for further growth as we move into 2022, and I’m really confident that with the continued support from our team, we’ll be able to achieve these.”

The firm has hired a new General Manager, Jason Roughely. Jason, pictured, has more than 25 years of experience in the security industry. He joins from M4 Facilities Management, where he was Northern Managing Director. Jason said: “I’m over the moon about my new role and feel that this is a particularly exciting time to be joining CDX Security.

“They’ve grown really aggressively over the past three years in particular and I’m very much looking forward to helping them further develop their strategy and use my expertise to support them in achieving some of their growth plans.”

Commercial Director, Christian Roddy, added: “We’re thrilled to have Jason on board at CDX and are really looking forward to him helping us refine our strategy so we can sustain our impressive growth. We’ve known him for the past 20 years through industry circles and are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in helping us take our business plans to the next level.”

About CDX Security

Founded in 2012, it’s based in Birchwood, outside Warrington. Visit: https://cdxsec.com/.