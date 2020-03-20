Engagement award

Font Size: A A A

20th March 2020

Axis Group, a UK security, cleaning, front-of-house and support services contractor, has won a UK Customer Satisfaction Award 2020 for its ‘Employee Engagement Strategy’.

That award was in recognition of the company’s People Strategy, which was launched in 2017. That has nine business components, all feeding into a central Employee Engagement and excellent customer service focus. Axis describes it as now the cornerstone of its company ethos and integral to its goal to become ‘The Employer of Choice’ within its sector. The firm points also to staff retention which has increased year on year.

Jonathan Levine, Axis Group CEO, says: “It brings me so much joy to see all our efforts being recognised and awarded by this exceptional panel of judges. We are extremely committed to ensure our employees feel motivated, committed and empowered to act correctly when facing problems, be empathetic, and always strive for excellent performance” he says. Having an attractive package of benefits that goes beyond the ‘standard’ offer is key to attracting the best talents in the market and maintaining a positive and healthy relationship with our existing employees.”

The UK Customer Satisfaction Awards go to organisations and individuals that have implemented customer service strategies, and organisations from across the UK were judged by industry, business leaders and academics.

Jo Causon, CEO of the Institute of Customer Service, congratulated all those who entered the awards at the ceremony. “Every one of you in this room,” she said, “is making such a significant difference – to your organisation and to your customers. You are all at the forefront of pushing boundaries and providing customers with the best possible experience.”

This follows Axis Group’s ServiceMark Accreditation from The Institute of Customer Service, which acknowledges customer service within the cleaning, security and reception sectors.


