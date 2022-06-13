Disney welcomed

The International Foundation of Protection Officers UK and Ireland (IFPO UK) have welcomed Disney EMEA Security as Corporate Members and their security team as Individual Members.

The Walt Disney Company is one of the biggest, best-known and most respected companies around, the IFPO says. The company, and their security team pride themselves on personal and career development, diversity, equity and inclusion, talent retention, and employee welfare. The industry association says that all these factors align with the IFPO mission to support security professionals, especially those on the frontline, in their careers and to promote well-being.

IFPO and learning partner, Nuology, will be delivering its accredited learning packages, online and in person, over the next year, to various parts of the Disney security team who work on facilities, theatres, and events.

Scott Paterson CPP PSP, Director of Security Operations – Europe, Middle East & Africa, says: “Investment in personal development and training for all our security officers and supervisors is paramount to the success of enabling our business to operate in a safe and secure environment. We welcome the opportunity to further enhance this with bespoke and accredited courses through IFPO meeting the needs of both the Security Officers and our company. We have a multi-pronged approach to training, and the IFPO angle will only add value to our Security Officers, further motivating them within their role, and providing them continued progressive education as we collectively work to Protect the Magic.”

And Mike Hurst CPP CPOI Director of IFPO UK said: ”Disney’s EMEA Security’s commitment to ensuring its team are well trained, supported and motivated is fantastic and we are delighted to have them on board.”

