Market Place Shopping Centre in Bolton took the Customer Excellence Award at the Bolton Business Awards. The Centre was praised for its service and for regular four and five-star ratings on Facebook.

The Westgrove Group, the facilities management contract company, delivers cleaning and security for Market Place and provides the centre’s team with customer service training.

The centre follows Westgrove’s Aspire Service Excellence programme as designed for shopping centres. Teams work towards attaining status levels based on their knowledge, engagement and commitment to delivering service.

Earlier this year, Market Place won the overall Site of the Year Award for delivering Aspire 7* Service Excellence at Westgrove’s Annual Reward and Recognition Awards.

Nikki Wilson-Cook, Centre Manager of Market Place said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Market Place has been recognised at the Bolton Business Awards – winning both the Retailer of The Year award and the Customer Excellence award in partnership with Westgrove Group. As a team we are focussed on continually moving Market Place forward to ensure it’s a thriving, fun and entertaining place for people to come and spend some time in Bolton.

“We have a team of really good people with a passion and pride in the job that they do. All our staff strive to give the best possible customer service.”

Market Place has recently undergone a £23m refurbishment since it was acquired by Inception Holdings Sarl.