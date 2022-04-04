Cumbria contract

The FM contractor Mitie has a new contract with the Cumbria Consortium, which includes Sellafield Ltd, worth up to £500m. With an initial term of five years, and the option to extend for up to five more, Mitie will provide all facilities management: engineering, cleaning, security, waste, grounds maintenance, catering and projects. Mitie began work at Sellafield in 2003, on a cleaning contract. Around 650 now work for Mitie on contract there.

Mitie says social value commitments were also key to its re-tender. In line with Mitie’s commitment to support the development of future talent through apprenticeships, the business has also committed to upskill at least 30 staff a year via an apprenticeship, as well as support 20 apprentices within Mitie’s supply chain and wider business. The FM firm will also provide a number of work experience opportunities for young locals.

The FM firm says it will also make significant investment in initiatives to support the local area, such as offering local entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch for investment through a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style competition, as well managing a ‘Leader to Leader’ mentoring programme for up to 20 leaders of local SMEs and voluntary, community, social enterprise (VCSE) organisations.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Technical Services and Integrated Facilities Management at Mitie, said: “We are very proud to continue our relationship with the Cumbria Consortium and Sellafield Ltd. With our deep understanding of the sites and specialist expertise working in highly regulated environments, we will continue to deliver improvements that ensure that these facilities run as efficiently, safely and sustainably as possible. As a business that is committed to supporting local communities, we’re pleased to be using our presence in Cumbria to also make a positive impact in the region.”

And Mike White, Head of Infrastructure for Sellafield, said: “We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Mitie as part of the Cumbria Consortium. High quality, value-for-money facilities management services are crucial to the safe and secure delivery of operations across our sites.

“This was particularly important during the covid-19 pandemic when Mitie colleagues responded magnificently. I’d like to thank them all for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication during an incredibly testing time for all of us.”

Pictured from 2017: Civil Nuclear Constabulary armed police on patrol outside Sellafield; from Professional Security magazine feature on Project Servator at and around the site.