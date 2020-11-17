Octavian Security UK has been chosen to deliver safety and security for Covid-19 test centres across multiple locations. The Nottingham-based firm is providing its services at testing centres in numerous locations, including Nottingham, creating 150 new jobs. The company reports contracts to protect everything from castles to pieces of art since the second lockdown started in England on November 2.

Reshma Sheikh, managing director of Octavian Security UK, pictured, said: “Since the start of the pandemic we have been supporting large retailers, local councils, logistics, distribution, corporate and health/medical organisations with all their security guarding needs, including manned or static guards, mobile patrols, keyholding and alarm response, car park management and enforcing government guidelines such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

“Due to the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our security guards have received additional training to change their tactics and behaviours to acclimatise to changing times.

“Providing protection to vital Covid-19 test centres is without doubt some of the most vital work we’ve ever undertaken, but we take it as a huge compliment that we’ve been entrusted with these contracts.”