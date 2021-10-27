Corps chairman

Chris Nickols CB CBE DL has become the chairman of guarding contractor Corps Security. He has been on the board as a Non-Executive Director since March 2020 and was a shareholder Trustee for seven years before that.

In a career in the Royal Air Force, he commanded at all levels and gained experience in security operations and public sector governance at board levels. In his final role he was Chief of Defence Intelligence at the Ministry of Defence. There he acted as one of the principal intelligence advisors to UK Government. He was also the leader of international and UK national intelligence collaboration and relationships and was responsible for security and management of some of the UK’s most sensitive sites.

Also on the Corps board are: Nick Pearch, Non-Executive Director; Fiona Strens, Non-Executive Director; Mike Bullock, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Craggs, Chief Financial Officer. Fiona Strens, Professor of Practice on Security & Resilience at the University of Strathclyde, joined the board as a Non-Exec earlier this month.

Chris Nickols, pictured, said: “I am delighted to be heading up the Corps Security board after almost ten years supporting the organisation. I hope that my deep understanding of threat assessment, as well as physical and technical security, will continue to bring value to Corps and its customers.”

Corps CEO Mike Bullock added: “I’m very pleased that Chris Nickols has taken on the chairmanship of our board. His broad knowledge and experience of the security sector and military veterans will continue to be invaluable to us.”

Visit https://www.corpssecurity.co.uk/.