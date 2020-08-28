A Midlands-based guarding company reports that it has come through Covid-19 with a number of contract wins. Integrity Security Group, which operates from offices in Aldridge, Solihull and Letchworth, has started to deliver facility management services alongside its manned and electronic security.

This approach, with the firm reports investment in its control room, has seen it win over £110,000 of deals, including an apartment scheme in London, Leon House; and the Mailbox in Stockport, an old post office depot that has been transformed into a mix of residential, commercial and leisure.

Pictured left to right are James Chittil, Mary Adams, Mohammed Waheed and Will Adams of Integrity Security.

Will Adams, Managing Director of Integrity said: “We were already moving towards more electronic security and remote monitoring and I think the pandemic has accelerated this, with clients less keen to have people on site but still maintain secure premises. The other big move we’ve seen is the desire for us to offer more facility management services, including taking care of cleaning and looking after new signage requirements.

“This has now been built further into the Integrity core offer and is something that a number of our existing clients are starting to take advantage of. It is also proving a competitive differential when pitching for new work in what is the new normal.”

Integrity’s client base includes offices, industrial units, multi-tenanted developments, residential and commercial schemes; and services cover manned guarding, mobile patrols, key holding and alarm response, temporary guarding and consultancy on security.

Will, who has been appointed to a British Security Industry Association (BSIA) steering group added: “Every business has had to pivot to adjust to the challenges of Covid-19 and our industry is no different. First and foremost, we’ve had to ensure all of our staff were safe throughout the pandemic and then we’ve had to look at how we can change the way we do things to guarantee security for our clients, whilst also being able to minimise human contact.

“This has seen a lot more remote monitoring that we carry out from our purpose-built control centre in Solihull and increased investment in electronic access solutions. Whilst there will always be demand for manned guarding services, the big growth opportunities will focus on technology and how we integrate it effectively into the security offer.”

Integrity is backing an awareness campaign launched by the BSIA, the Security Institute and the Security Commonwealth, to highlight the essential role security officers play in public life and to improve public recognition. Will added: “The campaign will showcase security professionals as a respected, valued, professional service provider contributing to and creating a safe and secure environment: critical to protecting people, places, and property – a key worker that is seldom acknowledged and yet is firmly embedded in our daily lives.”

