Company of the year award

First Response Group (FRG) has won the Security Guarding Company of the Year Over £30M Turnover award at the 2022 Security & Fire Excellence Awards, now in their 23rd year.

The Leeds-based security, risk and facilities management firm was a finalist in three awards categories this year. It’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters group, as one ranked in the top 15 per cent covered by the Security Industry Authority’s ‘Approved Contractor Scheme’.

FRG CEO, Simon Alderson, pictured, said: “This prestigious award win coupled with the extraordinary growth we have seen over the past few years is a reflection of our commitment to professionalism, excellence, innovation and employee engagement. There is now no doubt FRG is the new star of the security industry.

“Our work with The Living Wage Foundation and recently Inclusive Employers has been pivotal in developing our company values and mission, and our team work collaboratively to deliver industry leading solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations. This accolade is testament to every member of Team FRG.”

This comes weeks after FRG was named the first security company in the UK to receive Inclusive Employers Standard accreditation for its dedication to employee diversity and inclusivity. Last year FRG was named Living Wage Foundation Recognised Service Provider Champions at the Living Wage Foundation Champion Awards for its commitment to improving rates of pay across the security and service industries.

About the awards

The 2022 Security and Fire Excellence awards, supported by IFSEC and FIREX, were presented at a black tie gala dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Each award is judged by an independent panel from the security and fire industries, academia and the policing sector.

The award to a guarding firm with turnover under £30m went to UniTrust Protection Services (UK).

Entries for the 2023 awards will open in February. Visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/.