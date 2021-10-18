Careers for women

A Midlands guarding contractor has launched a campaign to encourage women to take up careers in security to reverse an industry-wide shortage of trained female staff. GMS Group has launched Women In Security to raise awareness about the opportunities available in a sector: from gatehouse roles, public facing event vacancies through to CCTV and technical work, with scope for going into management.

Black Country-based GMS reports vacancies in key roles at its client sites across the UK. Meanwhile it’s preparing for high-profile West Midlands events where female-only work is required. Hence the firm wants to address a shortage of trained women in the industry.

GMS, which recently moved its HQ to Oakham Road, Oldbury, employs some 500 staff and is serving brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, CEMEX UK, Neovia, Kerry Foods and Avison Young. It is appealing for applicants to conduct general security duties and all-female search work (for all-female checks at entrances) across a range of varied GMS roles. According to statistics from the Security Industry Authority (SIA), the UK regulator of the security sector, as of September 2021 just 10 per cent of the 385,000 registered SIA licence holders were female.

GMS says it will offer training to women looking to secure their licence to work in the sector. The firm hope candidates whose work in other sectors have been impacted by Covid-19, such as hospitality and travel, will bring their transferable skills from working with the public to take up opportunities in security.

GMS HR Director Rachel Freeman said: “GMS is proud to launch Women In Security to raise awareness of the fulfilling opportunities on offer to female staff working in the sector at a time when the country is rebuilding after the Covid-19 pandemic. GMS wants to challenge the outdated perception of physically imposing male guards working long unsociable hours in risky situations. The modern security officer is a diligent security-minded and customer service professional with excellent decision-making skills and an eye for detail. There are many people from other sectors who have been directly affected by the pandemic such as travel and hospitality who will have these transferable skills which would be invaluable to our workforce.”

GMS launched its awareness campaign as it prepares to provide security services for some of the prominent events to be held in the West Midlands over the next year. The fast-growing company has secured work to provide staff for all-female checks, as well as general security duties at the events.

“We recognise the need to train and support females coming into the sector and are happy to talk to anyone who is interested about the best route for them. What’s more, there is potentially going to be some funding available to help those who need retraining or a Security Industry Authority licence to get into the security sector.”

Visit: https://www.gms-group.co.uk/work-with-us/women-in-security/.

Picture courtesy of GMS: Ellie Hunt, GMS town centre ambassador for Halesowen BID (Business Improvement District).