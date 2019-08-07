At Incentive Lynx, the specialist security arm of the facilities management contractor Incentive FM Group, Jaime de Gouveia has become Business Development Manager. Jaime, pictured, will be tasked with working alongside new and existing clients.

Jaime has worked at Incentive Lynx for over eight years. He joined as a site-based security officer and was promoted to security manager. Before joining the London-based guarding firm, he held positions at Central Saint Giles in London’s West End, and MidCity Place in WC1. Jaime has more than 16 years of experience working across the sector – and during that time he has developed, implemented and delivered bespoke security solutions for multiple businesses across various environments.

Stephen Waud, Managing Director of Incentive Lynx, said: “Moving forwards, the role of Business Development Manager will become increasingly important to our organisation as we look to further grow our client portfolio. Jaime has fantastic understanding of the Incentive Lynx model of delivering industry-leading security services and therefore he was perfect candidate.”

Jaime said: “I’m extremely proud to have been given this promotion and I cannot wait to play a key role in the company’s ongoing growth and success. We will continue to pride ourselves on the high standards and the exceptional value we offer to our clients.”