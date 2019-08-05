Buckinghamshire awards

Ashridge Group, the Buckinghamshire-based facilities management contractor, has been selected as a finalist in two categories of the 2019 Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

Organised by Buckinghamshire Business First, a business-focused body which operates as a support hub for businesses in the county, the awards recognise entrepreneurial vision and hard work. Last year, Ashridge Group won the Best in Aylesbury Vale category and then topped it by being awarded the overall prize of Company of the Year 2018.

Based in Aylesbury, Ashridge Group provides services and consultancy to sectors as diverse as corporates, live entertainment venues, rail and critical national infrastructure. Championing a people-oriented approach to business development, the company also looks to develop partnerships with other suppliers in the county as part of its aim to support the growth of the local economy.

Over the past year, Ashridge Group has continued to expand, retaining key partnerships and winning a number of new business contracts. The company continues to provide employment to young people through apprenticeships and has also launched Ashridge Group Charity Foundation; an initiative designed to provide local business with free of charge knowledge- sharing and accredited training courses, as well as awarding financial assistance to various charitable and community group projects and campaigns.

Ashridge Managing Director Emma Walker said: “We are delighted to be named finalist in these prestigious awards for a second year running. We have continued striving to combine a quality service with a major emphasis on our own people’s development. Being recognised as a finalist once again reinforces our vision of excellence and underlines the ongoing hard work of all of our team.”

This winners of the Buckinghamshire Business First Awards 2019 will be announced at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Wednesday, October 9.