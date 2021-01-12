British Security Awards 2021

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has launched its 2021 British Security Awards. As ever they start with regional rounds whose winners go forward as national finalists to a lunch, due on Wednesday, June 30, at the Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, coronavirus willing.

The awards cover security officers and teams; and innovations in technology and business and the career contributions made by long-serving industry stalwarts. The first phase of the awards will be to identify the regional winners and national finalists of five security personnel categories; Best Newcomer, Best Team, Security Manager of the Year, Outstanding Act and Service to the Customer.

The association anticipates that, after holding the event online in summer 2020 due to covid-19 restrictions the event will go ahead in real time this year.

Nominations are now open for all the five security personnel categories. The regional winners will also be recognised prior to the finals at events around the country.

The industry is covered by some 16 categories: Innovative Security Project, National and International Partnership, Environmental Project of the Year, Business of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Contribution to the Industry and Bravery. Entries for these categories open on February 8.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, pictured, said: “The British Security Awards is the national event that celebrates the talent and commitment of our industry’s finest. The scale of achievement we see every year from across each sector is remarkable, and our awards enable us to recognise acts of untold bravery, ingenuity in the application of new technology and successful delivery of projects by forward thinking self-starters who work in our industry.

“After an incredibly difficult and challenging year for the industry, we are looking forward more than ever in rewarding these exemplars for the dedication to their chosen profession, and we are confident that by June we will be able to welcome members, stakeholders and colleagues from across the industry to join in with us at the London Marriott in celebrating security excellence.”

To enter visit the British Security Awards website; www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk.

The security personnel categories are once more sponsored by the specialist insurers Camberford Underwriting.