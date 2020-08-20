Venture Security is working with parish councils against anti-social behaviour at a Hampshire beauty spot. For six weeks, the guarding firm’s SIA-licensed security officers will be making weekend patrols of Compton Lock, on the River Itchen miles south of Winchester. The area, considered one of the best places for open water swimming in the county, like other beauty spots, has seen vandalism, littering, alcohol and drug use, and a rave.

A dispersal order, introduced by Hampshire Police in June, allowed officers to tell groups of two or more people to leave Compton Lock and Hockley Link; that has since ended. Twyford Parish Council and neighbouring Compton and Shawford Parish Council turned to Venture.

Twyford parish chairman, Waine Lawton, said: “To ease the pressure on the police, whose help has been much appreciated but can be stretched during weekends, the two parishes have engaged Venture Security to help reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour. Venture’s team is very experienced and their patrols have been very effective in other areas, which made them a natural choice. We are confident that with their support we can deter and reduce such incidents, for the benefit of visitors and residents.”

Paul Howe, managing director at Andover-based Venture, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the parish councils to help tackle antisocial behaviour at Compton Lock. The presence of our officers will not only act as a deterrent, but they will be able to deal directly with any issues they encounter, while supporting the police by gathering evidence and escalating anything relevant to the appropriate authorities. It’s a beautiful area and the warmer weather is naturally attracting more people to enjoy it. We hope we can support visitors to do so, in a safe and responsible way.”

About Venture

The guard firm provides similar patrols for town and city centre locations across the region; Basingstoke, Salisbury, Winchester, as featured in the January and February 2020 print editions of Professional Security magazine; Fareham, and most recently Andover. The patrols daily liaise between council and police and other stakeholders to help create a safer and more welcoming area for residents, visitors and retailers alike. Venture is an SIA-approved contractor and a member of the ACS Pacesetters scheme; visit www.venturesec.co.uk.

Dartmoor marshals

Meanwhile, as featured in the September 2020 edition of Professional Security magazine Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has funded numerous beach marshals for midsummer holiday destinations such as Newquay, St Ives, Torquay, Exmouth and Penzance. Dartmoor National Park has seen more visitors and more camping overnight, many in breach of bylaws. Some have done littering, left human waste and started fires causing damage to habitats and animals. Hence National Park Rangers will now be joined by National Park Marshals at Bellever, in the middle of Dartmoor, thanks to funding from the Commissioner’s office. The Park has seen anti-social parking, left litter and other abuses since the lifting of lockdown in May.