Awards finalists

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has announced the full list of national finalists of their annual awards scheme. The finalists now all go forward to the national stage at the British Security Awards, in London on Wednesday, July 10 at the Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

The BSIA holds its annual awards to celebrate excellence in security regionally and nationally in some of the truly outstanding acts of bravery, customer service, team work, innovation and dedication to the industry, recognising those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their everyday work. With over 150 entries the shortlist has been whittled down to the following finalists over 13 categories – a full list can be found on the awards website.

The awards will be hosted and presented by journalist and broadcaster Jane Moore, with the Bravery Awards presented by West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Boycott. There will also be a Bravery Award presented to a member of the public and a special Chairman’s Award, presented by BSIA chair Simon Banks of CSL Group.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, pictured, said: “The judging of all the exceptional entries that we received was no easy task, given the level of nominations and the incredible quality of performance and innovation on display. The finalists of 2019’s British Security Awards should be immensely proud of their achievements and we wish them the best of luck on the national stage.”

Tickets for the event are now available and these can be purchased by contacting the events team on comms@bsia.co.uk

The awards day is sponsored by Camberford Underwriting, NSI, Securitas UK, TrackTik, Innovise, SaferCash, Intersec and IFSEC International.