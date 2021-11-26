Awards double

The west London-based guarding company Magenta Security came away with golds from the Security and Fire Excellence Awards and West London Business Awards, two days apart. On Tuesday Magenta was awarded Gold at the Security and Fire Excellence Awards in the Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Of The Year Category; then the firm was awarded Gold at the West London Local Chambers Business Awards in the Best Green Business Category.

Abbey Petkar, managing director of Magenta, pictured, said: “COP 26 might be over, but every forward-thinking business owner doesn’t need to digest the conference notes to know how critical it is that we reduce carbon production now and continue to seek new and creative ways to reduce our environmental impact whilst supporting local communities and staff. Magenta has been focused on CSR since the day we first started trading more than 26 years ago – successful businesses are not those that make a lot of money but those that remain profitable whilst giving back and having a conscience.”

“Every last detail of a company’s operations should be fundamentally based on an environmentally responsible strategy, from top to bottom, with processes for productivity and profitability being designed with serious consideration given to environmental consequences.”

Firsts for firm

Magenta was the first security company in Europe to be awarded ISO 14001, the international standard for our environmental management systems, and in May 2021 it became a Carbon Neutral Plus company. It’s a UK first within the security industry and it follows a year-long audit which shows net carbon production of eight tons, with an offset of 13 tons, compared to an industry average of around 450 tons.

Petkar added: “Our track record proves that developing a comprehensive CSR strategy for your business can lead to success through credibility and integrity, and it offers substantial cost benefits. There really is no downside.”

About the company

Magenta is an SIA Approved Contractor, has the National Security Inspectorate guarding gold status, and is an Alcumus SafeContractor. Visit https://www.magentasecurity.co.uk/.