Mitie has launched a new policy for its reservists. All members of the armed forces Reserves employed by the FM contractor will now receive ten days’ paid leave every year; previously it was five days’ unpaid leave.

Those two weeks can include attending annual training camps, without impacting their pay or holiday entitlement. Mitie says this is part of their ongoing commitment to the armed forces, having been awarded Silver on the UK Government’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme last August.

Mitie has set up an employee network, The Mitie Military, to offer a forum to share experiences. Mitie has also created a dedicated careers portal for those with a military background to highlight potential career opportunities within facilities management. Mitie meanwhile has re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant. Pictured left to right are Air Marshal Richard Knighton CB, Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Finance and Military Capability); and Phil Bentley, Mitie CEO. As with others who have signed, this reaffirms the company’s pledge to support veterans, reservists and serving personnel and aid their transition to civilian life.

Charles Antelme DSO, Head of Defence, Mitie, said: “The armed forces community provides vital skills and knowledge to Mitie and the facilities management industry as a whole and so it is only right that we support them in return. By increasing our commitment to two week’s paid leave, we’re proud to be playing our part in making it as easy as possible for reservists to serve our country.”