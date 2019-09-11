Kopek Security has gained silver in this year’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), to mark firms that actively support the Armed Forces community.

The Nuneaton-based company had already achieved a Bronze Award last year and has now progressed after signing the Armed Forces Covenant and showing its support for those who serve and have served.

Kopek Security was founded by Sue Yildiz and Gennine Cope 18 months ago. The pair, who have more than two decades of industry experience between them, thought it was important to sign the covenant, not only to pay tribute to people who have served or are serving, but also because many of their team were or are in the military.

Gennine, pictured right, said: “It is such an honour to not only be recognised by the scheme once again, but to have improved on last year is fantastic news. After gaining the bronze accreditation last year, we did not want to rest on our laurels, we wanted to improve and we have to achieve a list of criteria to make sure that we got it. That is something that we did and we are so thrilled with the result. Now we have to keep going and reach for the gold standard.”

Both Gennine and Sue will be honoured at a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire October when they are presented with the award.

One of the testimonials provided for the ERS was from Lee Jordan, who said: “I have now worked for Kopek Security for just over a year now. In this time I have been able to use some of the skills I learned within the Army Cadet Force and for that reason I have been promoted to supervisor. The large majority of our personnel have served and I feel it’s great that Kopek really strive to gain such individuals. What a fantastic company to work for and what fantastic people that made Kopek Security happen.”

Kopek provides a range of security services; manned security, security dogs, event security and detection dogs. The company says that its aim is to provide a down-to-earth, professional and discreet, working closely with our clients to offer value at competitive costs in an ever-growing and evolving industry. Its mission statement is deter, detect and defend.

Sue, pictured left, said: “It has been tough as security is a male-dominated industry. But we have been determined to make this a success from the beginning. Part of that has been our commitment to investing in accreditation schemes such as the Employer Recognition Scheme, as they help us to strive to be better and work harder to achieve the standards set for us.”

Industry accreditations that the company has achieved include the Contractor Health and Safety Assessment scheme, Achilles, and Gold Membership status with Constructionline. It’s a Living Wage Employer, and is working towards the ISO, and approved contractor status with the SIA regulator.

Sue added: “We could not have done any of this over the past 18 months without all the support that we have been given. Now we want to keep pushing forward, continue to spread our business across the country and internally as well. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone in particular our team, Ash Rishiraj from LDP Luckmans, Jaspal Signh Chouhan from Barclays, Lesley Mouncher from Ultimate Finance and councillor Chris Watkins, who showed us support during his Mayoral year.”

