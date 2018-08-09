The East Midlands-based security guarding company Foremost Security is launching an Android app. That will enable Foremost’s mobile patrols to record and report any suspicious activity taking place at a client’s premises. Details such as the date and time of the potential security breach, and any findings made by the patrollers on scene are recorded and evidenced. Images can also be displayed and sent to Foremost’s clients as further evidence. The guard firm believes that the new app will allow their clients to stay alert wherever they are, and be assured that their premises are secure when they’re not around.

Foremost Managing Director Paul Ritchie said: “As a security provider, having a strong relationship with our clients is something we strive for and take incredibly seriously. Our new app is another way that we can achieve this. Business owners can have a clear report about anything our mobile patrols notice and any action that was needed, which they can then bring to the police as evidence. The app will bring convenience and real-time information for our clients, which is going to bring reassurance and comfort in knowing about the safety of their own premises. There’s nothing more important to us than our customers’ peace of mind.”

The guarding contractor is also set to upgrade its website to introduce its customers to the new app. The website will also enable users of the app to access real-time reports at any time, besides allow the contract firm’s security personnel to contact their clients of any security concerns.

About Foremost Security

The SIA-approved contractor works across the East Midlands, especially in Derby, Nottingham, and Leicester. The firm offers mobile patrols and security guards, as well as services including key holding and security auditing. Visit https://www.foremost-security.co.uk/.