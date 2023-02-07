The guarding company Amulet has appointed Kieran Mackie as new managing director.

Mackie, pictured, has been there for five years as the firm’s commercial director. He takes over as MD from Darren Read, who has become COO of Churchill Group, Amulet’s parent company.

The guard firm says that Mackie has worked closely with Read over the years at Amulet; and plans to further enhance Amulet as an employer of choice as part of its strategic goals. This will involve bringing a new generation of talent into the security industry, making a career in security an attractive proposition through training and personal development, and fostering a people-focused culture to deliver service. Recent tech at Amulet includes Project Blueprint, a real-time situational awareness software.

Kieran Mackie said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of MD at Amulet. Darren has handed me the reigns at a truly exciting time for our industry, and I look forward to cementing Amulet as the security provider of choice by hiring passionate, personable people to look after our clients. A valued, supported and motivated workforce is critical to business success which is why I’ll be focusing on hiring, retaining and developing the top talent available.”

About Amulet

Amulet arose from Churchill Security Solutions, and AOS Security Ltd, acquired by Churchill Services Group in 2017. Amulet offers manned, mobile, covet and technical security services to a range of clients in the rail, construction, corporate, public, education, luxury retail and healthcare sectors. Visit www.amulet.co.uk.