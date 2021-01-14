ACS score hailed

Incentive FM, the London-based facilities management company, is hailing its latest Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS) score, after its latest annual audit to retain the accreditation from the UK regulator, the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

Incentive FM achieved a score of 129 points out of a possible 145 which the contract firm reports now moves them to the top 3pc of around 650 companies who hold ACS Approval.

Andrew Robbins, Associate Director of Security & Risk at Incentive FM said: “This achievement has been gained through the delivery of our clear strategy over the past three years and the sheer hard work and dedication of our senior management and site based teams demonstrating our commitment to delivering a premium security service to our clients through focus and continuous improvement.

“We are extremely proud of all our staff after achieving ACS status for the 14th year running. This year has come with many challenges due to the new scoring mechanism and of course the global pandemic but we have persevered and come out top.”

As featured in the February 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine, the FM contractor has a two-year TFM (total facilities management) contract extension with Equiniti Group, a provider of and payment software.

About the firm

Visit https://www.incentive-fmgroup.com/. The firm also offers cleaning, window cleaning, and M&E services.