A security officer from Salisbury who carried out life-saving first aid and helped calm an intoxicated man armed with a Stanley knife, has been honoured with an annual industry award.

Ashley Munn from Venture Security is part of a team of officers who look after charity property in the Wiltshire city, that provides temporary accommodation for vulnerable homeless people. His actions in dealing with two serious incidents on site have seen him recognised with an ACS Pacesetters Security Officer of Distinction Award.

These annual awards recognise security officers who have excelled in their duties and gone ‘above and beyond’, even putting their own safety at risk, for the protection of others.

The incidents happened last October. While on duty, Ashley discovered a resident who had overdosed on alcohol and drugs. Ashley carried out life-saving first aid until the emergency services arrived and continued to support them until the male was able to be moved into the ambulance. The following day he was then faced with a disruptive male resident who was struggling with mental health issues, intoxicated and armed with a Stanley knife. Ashley supported staff to de-escalate the situation and disarm the man, for the safety and wellbeing of everyone concerned.

Ashley, pictured right, said: “I was really shocked to hear I’d be getting this award. When you work in security you know you are going to be faced with challenging situations and that’s where your training and the support of the team around you really kicks in. I’m just glad that I was able to help resolve the situations as quickly and safely as possible.”

Paul Howe, Venture Security’s managing director, is pictured left presenting the award. He said: “This award is hugely deserved. Ashley demonstrated quick-thinking and an ability to work under pressure. His actions in response to both situations prevented further harm and injury, and he is a credit to the Venture team.”

Around 90 nominations were submitted for this year’s ACS Pacesetters Awards, covering exceptional work and acts of bravery. The winners were honoured at a virtual event yesterday, compered by Professional Security MD Roy Cooper, for ACS Pacesetters, the group of the highest-scoring 15 per cent of Security Industry Authority ACS (approved contractor scheme) companies. Pacesetters is not to do with the SIA.

You can view the online ceremony on Youtube, via the ACS Pacesetters website.

About Venture Security

Based in Andover, it provides security services to corporate and residential customers based across central, southern England. The company’s on-street CSAS (community safety accreditation scheme) work in Salisbury (for the city council) and in Winchester and Basingstoke (for business improvement districts) was featured in the December 2019 and January 2020 print editions of Professional Security magazine. Visit www.venturesec.co.uk.