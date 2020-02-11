The facilities management contractor ABM UK has signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant. The signing was witnessed at an event hosted by the Commandant General Royal Auxiliary Air Force, Air Vice-Marshall Ranald Munro, on January 28 at the Tower of London. The Covenant was signed by ABM UK’s directors on behalf of their respective divisions. Like others signing the document, ABM UK has pledged to uphold the principles that no member of the Armed Forces community and Reserves should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen; and in some circumstances where required apply special treatment especially for the injured of bereaved

ABM UK will be advertising all job vacancies on the Career Transition Partnership (CTP) website, the official provider of Armed Forces resettlement.

Chris Townsend, Senior HR director for ABM UK, Europe and the Middle East said: “The armed forces community and their families are not only an important part of our national and local communities, whom we should be treating with fairness and respect, but also a great asset to our national workforce. By signing the Armed Forces Covenant we are not only looking to acknowledge what they and their families have done in service to this country but also to proactively support these individuals who have key transferable skills, experience, and knowledge into roles at ABM UK where they can be of huge value to our business and customers.”

The Covenant was co-signed on behalf of Defence by Commandant General Royal Auxiliary Air Force, Air Vice-Marshall Ranald Munro. He said: “We are delighted that ABM UK has pledged their commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and their families. The support of companies like ABM makes a significant positive difference to the daily lives of those who have served and those that continue to serve as Reserves.”

Background

Nearly 4,000 companies have signed up to the Covenant, including such names in private security at Corps Security, Chubb Fire & Security and Securitas Security Services (UK). Visit https://www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk/.