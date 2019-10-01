The Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh was the venue for the weekend of September 28 and 29 for graduate cadets to learn more about what it means to be a firefighter. Besides classroom demonstrations, the cadets gained took part in real-life scenarios under the supervision of the Securitas trained fire and safety instructors.

Scenarios included tackling a domestic fire, rescuing casualties from a road traffic accident and administering first aid. The cadets were also taught how to handle breathing apparatus and witnessed a backdraft demonstration.

DC Richard Mills, Deputy Commissioner and Director of Operations at London Fire Brigade, joined the cadets on the first day. He said: “I’m extremely proud of our London Fire Brigade Fire Cadets and inspired by how young people achieve amazing success given the right opportunities. This exciting, jam-packed weekend, hosted by Securitas UK at the Fire Service College, has allowed 16 of our top Fire Cadets to experience the absolute realities of firefighter training which I hope helps them decide if an operational career in the fire brigade is their dream. Securitas UK has hosted firefighting weekends for our cadets for the past four years and we are very grateful for their generous and continued support.”

Shaun Kennedy, Country President Securitas UK, joined the cadets for the weekend, taking part in the activities and presenting awards. He said: “As a trusted partner to London Fire Brigade and a long-time supporter of the Fire Cadets, it is always a privilege to host this annual firefighting weekend for graduate Fire Cadets.

“Watching each cadet develop new skills and gain confidence as they tackle new challenges and overcome all the obstacles we throw at them during the live scenarios, is hugely rewarding. And it’s wonderful to see how they make new friends and how the group develop a real sense of camaraderie, something I hope they’ll carry with them throughout their careers, hopefully as firefighters. It’s a privilege to lead and inspire the next generation of firefighters and I’d like to thank everyone from across Securitas and LFB who willingly dedicate their time and expertise to make this annual event such a wonderful experience for the Fire Cadets.”

Visit https://www.london-fire.gov.uk/community/young-people/fire-cadets/.