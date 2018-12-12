At the life-safety systems manufacturer C-TEC, Simon Griffiths is the company’s new Northern Fire Account Manager. He’s replacing Brian Foster, recently promoted to a newly-created role of UK Sales Manager. With over 20 years’ experience in service engineer, project management and business development roles at Honeywell, Cormeton Electronics and Reflex Systems, Simon’s brief is to create new business and provide technical support to C-TEC’s specialist fire alarm accounts and specifiers in the north of England, and Scotland.

The company has also appointed Jeff Pankhurst as its South East Fire Account Manager. Formerly a Business Development Manager at Texecom Ltd (Klaxon Signals), Jeff is a qualified fire alarm systems engineer and project manager with experience of managing major design, installation and commissioning projects in London including The Shard and Heron Tower.

Craig Swift, formerly a Distribution Account Manager at the company, has been appointed its new South West Fire Account Manager. Andy Turner retains his position as C-TEC’s specialist Midlands and Ireland Fire Account Manager.

Charlotte Manley, C-TEC’s Sales Director says: “With the launch of our revolutionary new CAST protocol fire alarm systems and Hush2 fire alarm solution imminent, the restructure was vital to ensure we have the right people in place to drive the next phase of C-TEC’s growth. I am delighted to welcome Simon and Jeff to the team and congratulate Brian and Craig on their new positions.”

Visit www.c-tec.com.