Sprinkler company acquired

The multi-national Johnson Controls has acquired Provincial Sprinkler Company Ltd, an Irish specialist fire suppression business. Based in Cork, Provincial Sprinkler Company Ltd provides Johnson Controls with a stronger presence in the region, according to the firm.

The firm points to its strategy of offering an end-to-end fire suppression offering across the UK and Ireland. The deal includes access to customer relationships set up in the local pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial and commercial sectors. There will be no immediate changes to the day-to-day operation of the business, with the intent to provide customers with continuity of employee.

Sarah Dixon, General Manager, Fire Suppression at Johnson Controls UK and Ireland said: “Provincial Sprinkler Company Ltd is a well-run business which has developed long-lasting customer relationships over the last 40 years. This acquisition is a crucial milestone in delivering our strategy for fire suppression in this part of the world. The integration of both organisations will bring invaluable skills and important capabilities to Johnson Controls in the design and installation of sprinklers. We have a huge opportunity for growth by helping our customers meet fire safety and sustainability mandates over the coming years.”

And Gabriel Brennan, Managing Director at Provincial Sprinkler Company, said: “Over the years we have established a strong presence in the region and have established a client base to be truly proud of. Johnson Controls is a great fit for us. By joining them we are able to expand our services and provide a wider range of products, leveraging our combined technical knowledge and delivery to customers in Ireland and beyond.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.