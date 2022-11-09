November exhibitions

C-TEC is exhibiting at two exhibitions in London this month; London Build at Olympia (Wednesday and Thursday, November 16 and 17) and Homes UK at ExCeL in Docklands (November 23 and 24).

With 350-plus exhibitors and seminars, networking events and debates, London Build is a UK construction show designed for architects, developers, house builders and contractors. Featuring 250-plus speakers, Homes UK is an event for housing professionals seeking to know more about building safety, sustainability and resident engagement.

C-TEC will be showing its fire safety products for high-rise buildings, including EVAC-ALERT, pictured, a new BS 8629 evacuation alert system, Hush, a new BS 5839-6 Grade C domestic fire system, CAST, C-TEC’s own-protocol fire system, and ENVISION, a new Cloud-based fire alarm remote access, service and site management software package.

Andy Scott, C-TEC’s Project Manager, said: “We are delighted to be exhibiting at London Build and Homes UK as they are both hugely successful at attracting delegates who will definitely be interested in our unique integrated commercial and residential fire alarm solutions, all of which are designed and manufactured in the UK.”

Visit www.c-tec.com.