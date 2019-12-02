The manufacturer of conventional and addressable fire detection products Nittan Europe will be exhibiting once again at Intersec Dubai in 2020. The annual show runs at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, from January 19 to 21. Nittan are exhibiting in in Hall 4, stand G24. Pictured is the company’s stand in January 2019.

Nittan’s product range, available in both EN and UL specification, is based on a Sine Wave, Frequency Shift Key (FSK) protocol which has resistance to external noise and allows the product company says for substantial amounts of information to be transmitted, without global message collision thanks to the employment of delayed sequential response. This quality protocol is capable of very high speed transmission, will not be affected by the number of devices on the loop and allows for more inputs / outputs, more controllable features and more type codes for devices, it’s claimed; in fact, it enables up to 254 addresses per loop.

A selection of devices based on this protocol will be on show at Intersec, including Dual Optical and Heat Multi sensors featuring Nittan’s Dual Optical technology which provides protection against unwanted false alarm. Also on display will be Audio Visual Devices, Bases, Manual Call Points, Isolators and Modules for connection to third party equipment, plus combined Smoke and Sounder devices which remove the need for sounder bases or separate sounder devices.

Previewing there will be a new concept fire alarm panel designed to work with UL devices. The new “Multi” Panel has been designed with flexibility in mind, the company says, capable of a range of system configurations to meet site requirements and system specifications without extra hardware. It is readily expandable due to its simple plug-in module concept and has three enclosure sizes providing six, ten or 26 ports, allowing fitment of 11 different plug-inmodule options.

Lee James, General Manager – Product Marketing at Nittan says: “We are looking forward to once again exhibiting at Intersec Dubai. The exhibition gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and our quality products to a worldwide audience first-hand.”

Visit www.nittan.co.uk.