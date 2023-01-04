Monitoring and management via cloud

Comelit-PAC reports its LogiFire fire safety range can now enable monitoring and management via the cloud through its MyComelit app.

The fire safety system, with its touchscreen display, enables users to log, manage and administer the commissioning, servicing, maintenance, testing, performance and day-to-day use of fire alarms.

Mandy Bowden, Fire Manager at Comelit-PAC says: “At a time when fire safety is high on the agenda for so many, to comply with new legislation and provide ultimate peace of mind, the addition of cloud capability and monitoring via MyComelit is a great asset for LogiFire.

“It presents an ideal management tool for service, building and estate managers who need to maintain a lifetime electronic log of their fire alarm systems. Fire alarm installers and service companies can also benefit, by offering it as a value-added service to their customers and using it to help streamline their own service operation.”

Systems can be expanded from one to eight loops and support up to 2000 devices on an eight-loop system and have a greater loop capacity of 700mAh. The panels feature ad fault-finding diagnostics.

The evolution to cloud technology and remote monitoring via MyComelit app, means that users can check their status across their fire safety network on a remote basis, making sure they are always connected and fully operational. Event notifications can be sent via email and/or SMS messaging, the developers say.

Mandy adds: “LogiFire now being cloud enabled demonstrates how Comelit-PAC is constantly looking to develop its product portfolio to ensure our customers can manage systems faster and more efficiently. Our aim is to work with our customers to allow for optimal time to evaluate a risk, respond, remediate and potentially avoid evacuation, damage or loss.

“It’s another example of our commitment to being with our customers every step of the way when it comes to fire safety. From training to initial design, installation, maintenance and monitoring, with dedicated sales and technical support throughout, we really are ‘with you always.”

Logifire comes with a new range of detectors.

Visit: https://www.comelitgroup.com/en-gb/logifire-range/.