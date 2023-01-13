Leisure centre spec

The new £26m Marina Centre leisure centre on the front at Great Yarmouth, and owned by the borough council, has had Comelit-PAC’s integrated fire safety products specified by Secur-It.

It’s run by Freedom Leisure. The firm’s Area Manager Martin Marsh says: “The opening of our new centre is a very exciting chapter for Great Yarmouth, and a significant investment that we are thrilled to present to our guests. Whilst its core objective is to offer the latest and greatest facilities; it’s integral that it can be enjoyed in a fire safe and secure environment.

“We worked in partnership with the main contractors, right from the early stages of the design, and specification of fire safety was a key priority. The team could offer advice, recommendations and practical support on how and where to install measures to blend with their surroundings, without affecting the experience for our staff and guests.”

Main contractors Morgan Sindall worked with Secur-It from initial design processes. This included integrating the fire safety with the access control, turnstile and security services alongside the PA (public address).

Arnaud Marosi, Secur-It Commercial Director said: “By specifying Comelit-PAC at The Marina Centre, we could present a fire system that balances offering a high performance life safety solution, without interfering with the natural flow of a busy leisure centre.

“With excellent technical support available, we were able to integrate seamlessly with the security and PA system to enable staff to speed up response time and advise guests about the safest emergency route. We could also install around the facilities without impacting on look or feel. The result is a wonderful example of a new complex that is already making a big impact on its community, secure in the knowledge it’s doing so with all due care and attention to fire safety.”

A 20 zone fire safety system specified from Comelit-PAC included a four-loop addressable panel, a repeater and 383 devices which included detectors, call points, sounders and visual alarm devices.

Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Manager added: “By considering the fire detection and alarm systems early in the programme of works, we could specify a tailor made, integrated and inclusive solution without impacting on its function, aesthetics or appearance. The result once installed is so much more than a safe and secure leisure centre, but also a fantastic facility for residents’ health and wellbeing, and for the visitors to Great Yarmouth to enjoy.”

About the site

The leisure complex was designed to replace the old 1980s built centre. Work started in January 2021, and the site re-opened in August 2022. It has a six-lane swimming pool, learner pool and aqua play area with flumes, a 120-station gym (pictured), a four court sports hall, 10m indoor climbing zone, three studios and community spaces.