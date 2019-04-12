The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) and BAFE, the register of quality fire safety service providers, awarded the first Third Party Certificate of Approval and Registration to the new Kitchen Fire Protection Systems (SP206) scheme on the morning of NSI’s annual Summit, Birmingham on Thursday, March 21.

The new scheme addresses the design, installation, commissioning, recharge and maintenance of kitchen fire protection systems (extinguishing and suppression systems). Adopting a third party certification process, the scheme assesses the competency of kitchen fire protection system providers, from design stage to periodic maintenance visits, evidenced by certificates of compliance.

The first company to achieve this new certification (offering Ansul R-102 systems) via NSI and BAFE Registration is Abbot Fire Group, based in Buckingham. Founder Nigel Walton was awarded their certificates by Jonathan O’Neill OBE, Managing Director of the industry body the Fire Protection Association (FPA), during the opening session of the Summit.

Mr Walton said: “Third party certification is continuing to be an important factor in the fire safety industry. We are grateful to BAFE for establishing this scheme which allows us to demonstrate our skill and expertise in providing our kitchen fire system offerings. I am immensely proud of my hard working and diligent team that all helped earn this certification. This is a combination of a two year development process and a personal campaign of mine as the industry requires Third Party Certification for kitchen system work to appropriately assess competency. My thanks go out to BAFE, NSI and the whole development team for this.”

Certification was also awarded at the Summit to Nobel Fire Systems, who make, design and install their own K-Series systems for kitchen fire protection.

Chris Auger, BAFE Schemes Manager said: “The NSI Summit is a great event to present this certification, with NSI being the first UKAS Accredited Certification Body to offer this scheme. We are confident the BAFE SP206 scheme represents the best levels of quality and service excellence to help reduce the risk of injury and increase property protection from commercial kitchen fires.”

NSI Head of Field Operations (Systems) John Davidson added: “As the first certification body in the UK to be accredited by UKAS and licensed by BAFE to deliver the SP206 scheme we are delighted to announce these new approvals and look forward to more companies within the sector undergoing independent assessment. The over-arching aim is to help duty-holders select competent contractors, and so reduce risk, raise standards and protect those who use and/or occupy premises housing commercial kitchens.

“NSI fully supports the drive for fire safety by BAFE, insurers and professional installers and we welcome the authority this scheme gives professional approved installers to issue operators of commercial kitchens with NSI/BAFE Certificates of Compliance as evidence their kitchen fire protection systems are fit for purpose.”

A group that developed the BAFE SP206 scheme had Dr Jim Glockling, RISCAuthority Director and FPA Technical Director, as chair.

Pictured left to right are Richard Jenkins (NSI Chief Executive), John Davidson (NSI Head of Field Operations Systems), Nigel Walton (Abbot Fire Group), Gary Hurst (NSI Auditor) and Chris Auger, BAFE Schemes Manager.