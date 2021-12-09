Kings acquire Quidvis

Kings Secure Technologies (KST) has completed the acquisition of Fire Risk Assessment and risk management reporting company Quidvis Ltd.

Quidvis offers a way to carry out Fire Risk Assessments (FRA) and Fire door inspections by property owners, enabling them to manage the fire risk process in their business. The Quidvis solution lets owners review their risks across their whole estate, allocate work internally or externally, recording works carried out, budgets allocated, and work signed off. An owner can upload certificates, work orders and policies covering all aspects of managing fire risk in their business.

The business combines a network of specialist fire risk assessors and fire door inspectors with their risk management tools, for assessments that are consistent and evidence based.

Kings Secure Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer, Bob Forsyth said: ‘We are very excited to make this announcement following our two recent acquisitions and the launch of our first SaaS business, DYMENSiON. The acquisition of Quidvis moves us even further down the road of transition and innovation utilising cutting edge technology.”

Darren Gamage, Chief Operating Officer of Kings Secure Technologies, said: “In today’s data-driven market, Quidvis is a fantastic addition to our business and expands both our Fire Service and SaaS offerings. Through Quidvis, our stakeholders, be they FM companies or ultimate end users will be digitally armed to view all Fire Risk and Fire Door surveys undertaken through the system. The unique platform gives customers the ability to coordinate their fire risk management and drive issues through to a conclusion, allowing them to build a robust ‘Golden Thread’ of fire risk management across their estate.”

Grant Kennedy, Managing Director of Quidvis commented: “This is an exciting time for Quidvis as we join the Kings Secure Technologies group of companies. KST’s strategy to combine technology, people and best in SaaS means that they are the ideal long-term partner for Quidvis and, by combining our strengths, we can deliver an efficient and highly competitive fire risk offering for KST customers, and ultimately provide a safer built environment based on the right information being available to the right people at the right time.”

KST was advised on the acquisition by the Leeds offices of RSM and Squire Patton Boggs’ Leeds Office, along with Ward Hadaway for Quidvis.