Intrinsically Safe webinar

The life safety manufacturer, Hochiki Europe, is continuing its webinars, with an online session on demystifying Intrinsically Safe (IS) systems. The free webinar on Thursday, August 20, at 11am is aimed at those looking to learn more about these integral life safety systems.

As the product firm says, there is some confusion around the use of IS equipment due to the misconception that they are simply ‘bolt on’ products that can be added to life safety systems to provide protection in more dangerous sites. However, this is not the case, the firm says, and there are many instances where specially developed IS equipment is required due to the level of protection that they can offer and the hazardous nature of the site they are to be used in. Hochiki will take attendees through the issues, considerations and requirements, covering the technical make-up of IS devices, the classifications of hazardous areas as well as common and uncommon applications where IS equipment would be best suited.

The host of the webinar is Rob Head, Commercial Project Manager at Hochiki Europe. He said: “Helping our customers understand the place of I.S. equipment within the field of life safety technology is incredibly important due to the misunderstanding that currently surrounds them. With more buildings being left unoccupied or having fewer occupants, fire detection and prevention, particularly in hazardous environments, must remain ultra-dependable.

“So, if you’re an installer, facility manager, end-user, life safety professional, or anyone responsible for hazardous environments looking to update your knowledge and expertise, join us on August 20.”

Paul Adams, Marketing manager at Hochiki Europe, added: “In this new, socially-distant world, webinars are an effective way of delivering vital training and technical information to our audiences helping ensure our industry remains in the know about the latest developments. Our previous sessions have received some really positive feedback and so we’re excited to see what this next chapter will bring.”

To reserve your place on this webinar, register at https://www.hochikieurope.com/event/intrinsically-safe-systems-demystified.

For more information about Hochiki Europe’s IS products, visit: https://www.hochikieurope.com/is.