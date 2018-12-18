Font Size: A A A

Hospital contract

18th December 2018

A seven-figure contract to install a new hybrid system in a Teesside hospital has gone to the fire and security engineering company Tees Fire Systems (TFS) Limited.

Middlesbrough-based TFS are one of 20 companies nationwide that are part of life safety manufacturer Hochiki Europe’s Systems Partners Network. This gives TFS use of the latest products from Hochiki Europe.

The University Hospital of North Tees provides services to people living in East Durham, Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees and surrounds. The hospital with 563 beds across eight floors has its estate managed by North Tees and Hartlepool Solution LLP. As part of the contract, TFS made the decision to specify products from Hochiki Europe.

Kevin Hynes, Managing Director at TFS Limited said: “When our tender for the North Tees Hospital contract was successful, we were praised for our technical knowledge, which is a testament to the hard work of our sales team, and our status as an Hochiki Europe Systems Partner.”

TFS is providing technical support for the end-user around the installed products. The company also held monthly progress meetings with hospital facilities managers to keep disruption to staff and patients to a minimum.

Mark Smith, UK Sales Manager at Hochiki Europe, added: “Installing life safety systems in healthcare environments can be challenging due to the complex layout of these buildings and the vulnerability of occupants. As well as keeping disruption to a minimum, it’s also important that the new installation does not compromise the functionality of existing systems.

“Over the next two years, we will work closely with TFS Limited to ensure that the new fire alarm system will provide the highest levels of safety from the very moment it is installed, to best protect staff, patients and the premises.”

Steven Taylor, Assistant Director of Estates and Capital – North Tees and Hartlepool Solution LLP, said: “We were very impressed by the technical knowledge and significant experience demonstrated by TFS of working within a busy hospital environment. TFS’s approach and insight is refreshing and provides the trust with confidence that the project will be well managed and progressed in a collaborative manner.

Work to install the new system started in June this year, and is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Visit: https://www.hochikieurope.com/sector/healthcare.


