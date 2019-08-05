The access control and door entry distributor Advanced Access has Gold Partner status with Comelit UK the door entry product company. Sam Wade, Advanced Access UK Sales Manager says: “For more than ten years Advanced Access has been one of the main distributors for Comelit door entry products to the UK trade installer and in the process, achieved Gold Partner status, of which we are extremely proud.

“Comelit offers a vast range of stylish and innovative door entry systems, from a single door requirement to a multi tenanted/multi-site system with easy to install product at a competitive price. Comelit’s own commitment to service and quality through a professional, friendly and enthusiastic team, mirrors Advanced Access’ own approach to the market, allowing us to offer our clients some of the very best door entry products and service.”

Advanced Access recently took Comelit’s introduction to the video doorbell market, presenting its Visto product, pictured, that connects via a home WiFi network to allow home-owners to see, hear and speak with visitors at any time or from any location via a smart phone or tablet.

Also available is Comelit’s latest Mini Handsfree monitor with integrated WiFi, offering installers with an internal wireless upgrade to its SimpleBus product, alongside complementing Quadra ViP and iKall metal external door entry solutions.

Francesca Boeris, Comelit UK Managing Director says: “Having Advanced Access on board as one of our key Gold Partners, and operating in partnership for over a decade is testament to our close working relationship. It represents our core focus on delivering a comprehensive range of solutions to add peace of mind to customers on ease of install and quality finish. We have many exciting future-proof product and service launches to come, and our Gold Partners as always, will play a key part in their route to market success. This is not only to provide latest security solutions, but also to continue to present systems that require simple installation. This maintains our joint ability to achieve more discerning homeowners’ preference for connected home security.”