The fire safety associations BAFE and the FIA last week announced the acquisition of the FIA AO (Awarding Organisation) by BAFE FireQual Ltd. BAFE points to the need for assurance of individual skill and expertise required by the fire sector after the Grenfell fire and reports by Dame Judith Hackitt and the Competency Steering Group.

Dame Judith Hackitt stated: “The lack of a coherent approach to competence levels and experience required – or professional qualifications where these may be necessary – and how these qualifications and experience should be evidenced so that they are clearly understood by all those operating within the system.” (From 5.2 Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety: Final Report.)

FireQual will operate as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary of BAFE, with its own Board of Directors, and will be led by a newly appointed Qualifications Manager who has a experience at a senior level in the qualifications sector. The FireQual Board is: chairman, Lewis Ramsay – former Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Scottish Fire & Rescue; Pauline Traetto – previous Executive Director of BRE Academy; Douglas Barnett – Chairman of BAFE; and Stephen Adams – BAFE Chief Executive.

FireQual will only offer exams and qualifications – neither BAFE nor FireQual will be delivering any training. FireQual will be working with licensed training bodies (including the FIA) who will offer the approved syllabuses to their learners. BAFE say this separation from training and exams/invigilation, as operated at BAFE with the BS 5306 fire extinguisher exam, is important to deliver quality assurance.

Stephen Adams at BAFE said: “There are natural synergies that will occur along with the BAFE ethos of Third Party Certification for companies delivered through licensed [UKAS Accredited] Certification Bodies. We believe that the introduction of accredited qualifications will only enhance the BAFE company schemes. These are not to be thought of as one or the other however, BAFE will continue to monitor company assurance of specific service competency which holds important value. FireQual will develop qualifications for individual expertise for specific services, whether the candidate works for a BAFE Registered Company or not.”

The FIA AO will continue to deliver their exams until FireQual has established the necessary systems and delivery processes. FireQual aim to make this transition as quickly as possible with all the requirements for OFQUAL and the equivalent standards in Scotland and Wales under way.

BAFE adds that FireQual will contact a wide range of organisations that deliver training for fire safety to consider the application of new qualifications. FireQual welcomes any approaches. Visit www.firequal.com.