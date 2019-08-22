Fire door compliance events

Fire doors are often the first line of defence in a fire, is the message of Fire Door Safety Week 2019, that runs from September 23 to 29. The physical security product company ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions UK & Ireland will host two events on compliance to fire door safety. They will run at the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Conference Suite on Thursday, September 19; and at the UBM Building in central London on September 24.

The aim; to inform delegates about the fire door standards that can be lost in translation. ASSA ABLOY will bring together its brands to speak about the common issues. It will then offer practical advice on how to overcome these issues, by breaking down current and future regulations and ramifications.

The events will promote fire door safety to facilities managers, building owners, specifiers and contractors:

• Safeguarding compliance through the supply chain

• The important role door hardware plays in ensuring building compliance

• The role and performance of fire door seals

• The importance of compartmentalisation in fire safety

The event will end with a discussion panel.

Brian Sofley, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Door Group, says: “In May 2018, results of the Independent Review of Building Regulation and Fire Safety, led by Dame Judith Hackitt, made it clear that even after the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, fire doors remained a significant area of neglect, often downgraded and mismanaged throughout their service life. Fire safety can only be properly guaranteed if the standards and checks of equipment such as fire doors are carried out by-the-book, and throughout the lifecycle of both the products and the building.”

Eryl Jones, Managing Director at ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware & Access Control Group, adds: “Growth and acquisitions give ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware & Access Control Group the broadest range of fire compliant door hardware products in the market, backed up by an experienced team of industry professionals. ASSA ABLOY’s fire safety events have been a great success over the last couple of years, and we are keen to carry on helping industry professionals to understand compliance when it comes to fire door safety standards. We urge industry professionals, specifiers, contractors, property owners and facilities managers to join us at this year’s free events, to help better the standard of fire door compliance as an industry.”

To register your interest in an event visit:

Manchester (September 19) – http://bit.ly/33pANox

London (September 24) – http://bit.ly/2KFS6JE

Visit www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.co.uk/firedoorsafety.