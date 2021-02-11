Michael Hirsch has taken over as Vice President of the fire business unit in the Bosch Building Technologies division as of February 1. Most recently, as Vice President he was responsible for key account management for major customers in the European system integrator business.

He will be responsible for strategy, research and development, product management, marketing and sales for Bosch’s fire alarms, which includes fire panels, detectors, manual call points, video-based fire detection and other accessories and services. He says: “Bosch fire alarm systems stand for reliability, innovation, flexibility and the pioneering use of artificial intelligence worldwide. I am very pleased to help shape this path in the future and to further expand these first-class solutions for our customers.”

Michael Hirsch brings experience in strategy, sales and key account management, as well as in building and managing IoT services. After working for many years at an international management consultancy, which also took him to China, he joined Bosch Building Technologies in 2012. There, he was initially responsible for strategy development. He has held several management positions at Bosch. These included building up key account teams and product management at Bosch Service Solutions – a provider of business process outsourcing and IoT services.

He says: “Together with my great colleagues in the Fire business unit, I now want to add more chapters to the success story of the Bosch Fire business, especially with regard to international growth and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in our products.”

