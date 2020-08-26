New from Bosch Building Technologies is Avenar, a range of fire alarm panels. The new series supports the firm says the transformation of building technologies driven by the Internet of Things (IoT). The Avenar panel 2000 and 8000 series work with current fire alarm system components.

The Avenar panel 2000 replaces the Fire Panel 1200 Series, for smaller projects. It supports up to four loops instead of the previous two, thereby extending the applications from small to medium projects with up to 512 detectors and call points. The 2000 panels can connect to a panel network, for customers to distribute the intelligence of the fire system in the building while saving cabling costs. This panel comes as a complete fire alarm panel kit, expandable in modular fashion.

For larger-scale installations, the panel 8000, the successor of the Modular Fire Panel 5000 Series, allows for up to 32 loops and a total of up to 4096 detectors and call points per panel. Both panels support fire detectors based on Local Security Network (LSNi) connections, as well as call stations and other critical system components. The new panels can be installed alongside existing network architectures such as the Modular Fire Panel 5000 Series from Bosch. The possibility to build one common network around Avenar panel 2000 and 8000 as well as Avenar keypad 8000 and Modular Fire Panel 5000 Series enhances network efficiency and utilizes the backward compatibility. It also limits costs for extensions and retrofits to a minimum.

Kristof Vandenberghe, Product Manager for Fire and Evacuation Systems at Bosch Building Technologies, said: “We’re building upon our leadership in fire alarm systems that are trusted in applications across the globe to position Avenar as a major step into the future of connected and smart building technologies.”

Both panels support an Ethernet architecture with 100Mbit connectivity. Four external Ethernet ports are available to link Bosch fire panels and Bosch voice alarms on a network, connect to building management systems or other safety systems and also enable remote services for cloud-based control and maintenance.

The eMatrix graphic user interface (GUI) offers full control via a seven-inch screen. The intuitive interface provides a status overview of connected fire protection equipment and evacuation zones. eMatrix also controls voice alarm, door control as well as HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning). It enables site safety managers to by monitor automatically triggered evacuations and offers the possibility to interfere manually when required.

These panels integrate with voice alarms from Bosch. This integration supports guided evacuation by building zones, allowing operators situational intelligence, the product developers say.

Kristof Vandenberghe said: “The computing power and connectivity of these new panels provide a foundation for the next generation of smart building and IoT solutions. It’s exciting to think that new features will become available seamlessly via a simple firmware update as we innovate the future of fire safety.”

The panels are available in all EN-54 markets. Visit https://www.boschsecurity.com/xc/en/news/product-news/avenar-panel/.