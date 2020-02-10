The Fire Industry Manufacturers’ (FIM) Expo is heading to Northern Ireland this spring. It makes a one-day stop on Wednesday, April 22, at the Titanic Centre in the heart of Belfast.

Organised by the trade body the Fire Industry Association (FIA), FIM Expo features UK fire detection and alarm manufacturers and focuses on showcasing the latest products and developments in the sector.

With up to 20 exhibitors, FIM Expo is for anyone working in this area, whether as an installer or maintainer of fire detection and alarm systems, a manager of such systems in commercial premises or as an architect or person specifying what type of fire protection systems should be installed in a building.

The road-show travels around the UK, providing a forum for networking as well as finding out what’s new in fire detection. It is designed to give delegates access to all the key manufacturers in one location on one day. There are free, CPD accredited, seminar sessions focused on the updated BS 5839-1:2017 and the latest developments of FD&A qualifications.

FIM Expo is open from 9am to 3.30pm on April 22; and is free to attend. For more and to register go to www.fim-expo.com.