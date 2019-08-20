The trade association the Fire Industry Manufacturers’ (FIM) is running its next Expo, on Wednesday, October 16 at Sheffield United Football Club. The Expo features fire detection and alarm manufacturers as a showcase of the latest products and developments in the sector. Organisers say FIM Expo is for anyone working in this area, whether as an installer or maintainer of fire detection and alarms, a manager of such systems in commercial premises or as an architect or person specifying what type of fire protection systems should be installed in a building.

The FIA will also be hosting two free, CPD accredited, seminars at the Expo. The Fire Industry Association will also have a stand, so that those interested can meet the Membership Manager and ask about FIA membership (which includes discounts on fire protection training and qualifications, and the possibility of a stand at FIM Expo).

Chris Tilley, FIA Membership Manager says: “Competency and how you prove it is at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now, and if it’s not then it should be. At FIM Expo this October the FIA have invited BAFE and leading Certification Bodies to offer you a one stop shop solution. Come and visit us to get expert industry advice on how best to achieve competency for your company and engineers”.

The Expo is open from 8.30am to 2.30pm, and is free to attend. Parking and refreshments are also available free, including a buffet. Visit the FIM Expo website.