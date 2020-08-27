The fire safety product company C-TEC reports that it’s preparing to launch a new Evacuation Alert System, EVAC-ALERT. As the Wigan-based firm says, a new British Standard, BS 8629:2019 gives guidance on evacuation alert systems as installed in blocks of flats to assist the Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) in evacuating part or all of a building in an emergency.

This new EVAC-ALERT product, pictured, can be customised to create a BS 8629-compliant solution in any high-rise residential building, the firm says. Housed in a vandal-resistant locked cabinet accessible only by fire crews in an emergency, the control panel features an intuitive interface, bright LED indicators and toggle switches for each evacuation zone. Each panel can connect to an array of evacuation alert devices including sounders, visual alert devices and even vibrating devices and pagers to alert the deaf, hard of hearing or mobility impaired. The product has EN54-2/4 third-party certified components and can be used to create building-specific wired, wireless or hybrid evacuation alert systems in consultation with the relevant fire service.

Andy Scott, Project Director at C-TEC said: “As a leading manufacturer of world-class life-safety systems, C-TEC has an enviable reputation for delivering high-quality standard-compliant solutions at a competitive price. We’ve utilised our time-tested technology and expertise to create EVAC-ALERT, a system specifically designed to meet the exact requirements of BS 8629 and one which is certain to be of interest to landlords, property managers and local authorities keen to ensure their buildings fully comply with this new standard.”

To register to attend one of C-TEC’s hour long CPD-certified ‘Guide to BS 8629 Evacuation Alert Systems’ seminars online or to arrange one at your premises, call C-TEC on +44 (0) 1942 322744 or e-mail [email protected]